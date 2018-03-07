MACON, Ga. — Lt. Bryan Hunter with the Byron Police Department had just left the uniform store and was on his way to the crime lab when he looked in his rearview mirror

"I saw him coming," Hunter said.

While driving on Riverside Drive near Spring Street in Macon last Tuesday, another driver rear-ended him.

"I was disoriented for a minute and made sure nothing was broken and bleeding. Then I got out," he said.

The driver told Hunter that he only looked away from a minute, and was issued a citation for following too closely.

Hunter said he's still sore from the crash, but is grateful no one lost their lives, "Cars can be replaced, people can't."

The department released video of the crash on its Facebook page as a reminder to drivers of dangers of distracted driving.

The crash came just days before Georgia's new "hands-free" driving law went into effect July 1. With the new law, drivers are no longer allowed to use electronic devices, like cellphones or smart devices, while driving.

