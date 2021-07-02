Fire damages 10 units at LaGrange apartment complex

It happened at the Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace at around 3:48 a.m.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex in LaGrange on Sunday that damaged 10 units.

The LaGrange Fire Department was called to the Cameron Crossing Apartments on Meadow Terrace at around 3:48 a.m. to a report of a fire.

After entering the units for a short time, firefighters began a defensive attack and an aerial operation, they said.

Fire crews searched the building twice making sure all tenants were evacuated.

Firefighters had the blaze under control at 6:30 a.m., they said.

One person was treated and released on the scene for smoke inhalation.