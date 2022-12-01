Mom of 15-year-old who died days after shooting near Atlantic Station set to speak

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

ATLANTA — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died Wednesday, days after a shooting near Atlantic Station that also left a 12-year-old boy dead, is set to speak publicly on Thursday.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at a location in the Adair Park neighborhood. Jackson's family has described him as a teen who loves science, animals, cooking and riding dirt bikes. He also had been practicing boxing since he was just 9 years old.

The shooting broke out on 17th Street among a group of young people Saturday night who had been escorted off the Atlantic Station property, allegedly for being unruly.

Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old, died the night of the shooting. Jackson was initially in critical condition. Police said Wednesday he was the only intended target in the shooting.

Atlanta Police released video footage from the night of the shooting, where a group of teens was seen antagonizing people afterward at a MARTA train station. The department said anyone with information leading to an arrest could receive a $10,000 reward.

In a press conference Sunday, Mayor Andre Dickens pointed to the heightened presence of police that was already in place at Atlantic Station on the night of the shooting. He also stressed the importance of parents keeping track of where their children are.

Dickens noted that while offering condolences to parents of the victims, he had several say they didn't even know their kids were at Atlantic Station, let alone knew of a curfew in place there.

Some city leaders have called for a citywide youth curfew in the wake of the shooting, and other incidents of gun violence among young people.

The mother of 12-year-old Zyion, Deerica Charles, also spoke out this week in emotional remarks before the Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee.

She said she had been worried about his behavior and his involvement in groups breaking into cars, but had felt helpless trying to steer him back onto a safer path.

She said she called police repeatedly asking them to help her get her son off the streets, but that juvenile services couldn't detain him because "he had to really hurt somebody for them to keep him."

"But now he's hurt... I'm hurt. I wanted him to feel how it feels to be set down and told, 'This is life, Zyion,' but now I'm hurt," she said. "My son is gone."

Deerica Charles asked the city leadership to "help these young boys while they still have a chance."