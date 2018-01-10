JASPER, GA -- The Republican running for Georgia governor kicked off a week-long bus tour of Georgia Monday and was the center of a raucous rally at a gun store here.

Brian Kemp favors expanding gun rights in Georgia, but didn't raise that issue as he focuses long-term on winning centrist voters while turning out his conservative base for November's general election.

There were three hundred people on the asphalt at Appalachian Gun, a store in Jasper. They cheered when Kemp accepted a gift of a six-shot revolver from the owners of the store. And they waited patiently for handshakes and photos with the candidate.

Kemp had cemented his status as a pro-gun conservative months ago, when he ran ads in the Republican primary showing his gun collection, and when he appeared in an ad playfully menacing a young man "interested in one of my daughters" with a shotgun. When critics targeted the ad as showing a cavalier disregard for gun safety, Kemp's backers said the critics needed to get a better sense of humor.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The ads helped him win the Republican primary. And Kemp says he wants broader gun rights, wants to eliminate the need for a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Georgia, a law backers call “constitutional carry.” But in an eleven minute speech before this pro-gun crowd, Kemp said next to nothing about guns.

"I didn’t talk about that. You know, stump speeches on a bus tour have got to be very short and to the point," Kemp said when asked about the absence of gun themes. "I do" support eliminating gun-carry permits, he said. When asked about concerns voters may have about that, Kemp said "People are definitely concerned about our guns getting confiscated. That’s the radical agenda of the people that are funding my opponent’s campaign."

Kemp’s opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, wants what she calls common sense gun restrictions and opposes eliminating carry permits.

Both candidates are now vying for more centrist voters in what promises to be a close election 37 days from now.

© 2018 WXIA