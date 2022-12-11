Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say

A 43-year-old man died on the scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.

Once on scene, they found a 43-year-old male dead at the scene.