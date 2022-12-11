Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Once on scene, they found a 43-year-old male dead at the scene.
They said an investigation led them to believe that the man was walking down Candler Road when the suspect "chased him down and shot him multiple times before fleeing the location on foot."