Canton Police arrest Marietta man in connection to deadly crash

Kevin Phyfe was arrested Friday, according to police. He is being charged with homicide, DUI and more.

CANTON, Ga. — Canton Police arrested a Marietta man after they said he crashed into a driver head-on while driving down the wrong side of the road.

Kevin Phyfe was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly crash that happened back in March. The crash happened while Phyfe was driving his pickup truck along I-575, just south of the Riverstone Parkway northbound off ramp.

Investigators believe Phyfe crashed into an oncoming sedan while traveling down the wrong side of the road. He was also believed to be driving under the influence.

The other driver was seriously injured. He was released from the hospital shortly after and is continuing his recovery at home. His passenger, Sebastian Alonzo Domingo, died at the scene of the crash.

Phyfe was also seriously injured and hospitalized following the crash. He was arrested on several charges including:

Reckless driving

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Driving on the wrong side of the roadway

Serious injury by vehicle

Homicide by vehicle in the 1st degree

Phyfe was released on bond following his arrest. Police did not say when his next court appearance would be.