CANTON, Ga. -- More than 280 marijuana plants worth more than $1 million were seized Friday in Cherokee County.

Police said Carlos Suarez-Diaz, 36, was charged with trafficking marijuana, possession/manufacturing of marijuana, obstruction of an officer and escape, all felonies.

Cherokee sheriff deputies were serving a felony arrest warrant -- not Suarez-Diaz -- at a residence off of Gold Mill Ridge. When deputies attempted to make contact with the subject, they located an open door in the home's basement and found the marijuana grow house.

Police then said they saw Suarez-Diaz coming down the stairs, who then fled with deputies in pursuit.

Deputies took Suarez-Diaz into custody after chasing him over several fences and through some residents' backyards. But once back at the residence, police said Suarez-Diaz slipped out of his handcuffs and took off again, attempting to scale the backyard fence, when deputies finally secured him.

Carlos Suarez-Diaz

He is currently being held without bond.

Mug Shot Photos

