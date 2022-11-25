18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving Day crash with father identified as college volleyball player

Deputies said Alivia Mynes,18, and her father, Chris, died Thursday in a four-vehicle wreck in Canton.

Alivia, according to a Facebook post from Creekview High Volleyball, said she was a former volleyball standout for their school and for 575, a volleyball program club that serves Cherokee and several other Georgia counties. She then went on to attend Bryan College in Tennessee, where they said she just finished her freshman season.

Alivia was home from school for Thanksgiving, according to the post. The president of her college, Dr. Douglas Mann, shared the tragic news with students.

"Our prayers and support are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time," the statement said. "The Office of Student Life will provide updates to the Bryan Community on funeral arrangements and support as soon as those details are made available."

The college's website shows Alivia's position on the volleyball team as a middle blocker; she was majoring in business administration.

Today we mourn the passing of Alivia Mynes and her father who were recently in a car accident. We pray for God's peace and comfort to be with family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KmOavT4FCx — Bryan College Athletics (@BryanAthletics) November 25, 2022

575 Volleyball described Chris as a wonderful husband and father, and Alivia as a great teammate, friend and sister, who played with their club for five seasons before heading to college.

"She was shining so bright there already and only a freshman, had such an amazing future ahead of her," the Facebook post reads. "Today is just soul shattering for every member of our club family."

Our club family suffered a tremendous loss of two amazing people today. Chris and Alivia Mynes. A wonderful father and... Posted by 575 Volleyball on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Alivia's mother and sister were also injured in the crash, but survived. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, they went to the scene at 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton. An F-150 truck traveling east crossed the center line and struck a Nissan Armada, which was the vehicle that the Mynes family was traveling inside of. The 24-year-old driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital. Deputies said two other cars were involved in the crash; no other injuries were reported.

An online fundraiser has been created for the family.