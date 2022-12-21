Canton hosts Amnesty Month | What to know

The amnesty period will run from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31.

CANTON, Ga. — Canton is hosting Amnesty Month to help people start the new year with a clean slate.

The City of Canton Municipal Court said it will waive certain fees through Jan. 31 of the new year.

"The last few years have left a lot of people in very difficult financial straits, as the pandemic and the economy have taken a toll on us all. Unfortunately, incurring a fine because of a criminal citation makes matters worse," Judge Thomas Roach, Jr. said.

According to a city news release, a failure-to-appear charge of $100 and state-imposed charges were recently added to all outstanding cases. Bench warrants have also been issued and license suspensions have been reported, officials said. Letters were mailed to affected individuals.

The court also explained the next steps for participating in Amnesty Month.

If one's case is not a mandatory court appearance, one can report to the office in January and pay the original fine in full. The failure-to-appear fee and other state-imposed charges will be waved, court officials said.

If a case requires a mandatory court appearance, the court says people came come into the office before Jan. 31 and will be allowed to post a cash bond of $100 to receive a new court date.

Payments can be made in person at the City of Canton Municipal Court, more information can be found below. Municipal Court Services is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.