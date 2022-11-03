Sewing needles found in trick-or-treat candy, Canton Police say

Investigators believe both incidents happened in the Great Sky neighborhood.

CANTON, Ga. — Canton police are asking parents to double-check Halloween treats after receiving reports of candy tampering.

Police announced Thursday they've received two separate reports where sewing needles have been found in the candy. Officers recently asked two families to file police reports after they spotted the complaints on social media.

One post said a sewing needle was found inside a Reese's, Take 5 candy bar, according to Canton Police Department. Another post said the needle was found in another child's candy bag, they said.

"We have not received any other reports of candy tampering at this time, but we caution parents to check their children’s candy thoroughly," police said.