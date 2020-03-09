Residents cleared to return to Canton apartments after evacuation due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide

The resident provided 11Alive with the email that was sent to residents, that stated that the evacuation was precautionary measure due to elevated levels.

CANTON, Ga. — Residents had to be evacuated Wednesday morning at the Canton Mills Lofts in Canton because of elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

A resident told 11Alive that firefighters woke them up before 7 a.m., alerting them that they needed to leave their apartments.

The resident provided 11Alive with the email that was sent to residents, that stated the evacuation was precautionary measure due to elevated levels.

"As a multifamily community that utilizes gas cooking, heating and hot water, our primary concern was the health and well-being of our residents," the email reads. "We operated in accordance with the City of Canton Building & Safety Services and Cherokee County Office of Fire & Emergency Services to ensure the community was vacated, inspected and cleared of any ongoing issue."

Photos from the scene showed multiple fire trucks and crews at the scene.

On Atlanta Gas Light's website, the company said the probable source of the carbon monoxide was a gasoline-powered welding machine located in the basement.

They said building had been properly vented, and the fire department cleared residents to return.

As for residents who live there, representatives with Atlanta Gas Light will need to conduct safety checks and turn the gas service back, relighting appliances.

11Alive has reached out to the Canton Mills Lofts about the incident. We will update this story when we hear back.