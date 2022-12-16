Woman accused in Canton toddler's murder, police say

The young girl was found dead Wednesday.

CANTON, Ga. — A woman is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a little girl.

Canton Police Department detectives announced the upgraded charge against Phillissa Diallo on Friday. The 40-year-old was taken into custody earlier this week, accused of concealing a death and cruelty to children after authorities found a toddler dead.

Officers were called to a home along Hearthstone Landing Drive Wednesday afternoon where they found the young girl's body. Her body was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Crime Lab to determine her cause of death and her identity. Officers didn't share how old the child may be or in what condition they found the girl.