Suspect accused of dragging Cherokee deputy before leading authorities on two-county chase

Authorities say 43-year-old Elmer Pence of Acworth faces several charges related to the initial stop and the chase that also involved Pickens deputies and the GSP.

CANTON, Ga. — Investigators say a man is finally in custody facing several charges after a traffic stop took a dangerous turn for authorities in two counties on Saturday.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported that the attempted stop happened near the intersection of Medical Lane and Hospital Road near Canton around 2:30 p.m.

But things soon escalated when the driver allegedly grabbed the deputy's arm and started to drive away.

"The deputy was able to disengage from the driver after approximately 30 feet and was not injured," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

But the situation didn't end there as the driver continued his escape attempt into Pickens County - now with deputies from both counties and the Georgia State Patrol in pursuit.

Authorities later found the vehicle used in the escape abandoned on Blackknob Church Road where deputies began an extensive search.

A tip would soon lead law enforcement to Fairmount where they found the driver, now identified as 43-year-old Elmer Pence of Acworth. Pence was taken into custody and now faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, feeling and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, and giving false information to an officer. He also faces charges of driving with an expired tag and on a suspended license.