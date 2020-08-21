Cherokee High School closes over water main break

The school said several other schools were also affected.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee High School issued a notice saying classes are closed on Friday after a water main break that has "affected several other schools" as well.

"City officials do not expect a quick repair," the notice said.

Online instruction will also be canceled for the day "as teachers and staff also cannot work on campus."

"The CHS campus is too large to cover with available water buffalo systems, making it unsafe to operate schools today," the notice said. "Buses will be returning students home as quickly as possible."

It added that students already on campus could eat breakfast.

The notice did not identify which other schools are affected.