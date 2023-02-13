Driver turns himself in, released on bond in deadly Canton Thanksgiving Day crash: Cherokee sheriff

The four-vehicle crash killed Creekview High volleyball standout Alivia Mynes, 18, and her father Chris Mynes, 52.

A 24-year-old turned himself in over the weekend in connection with a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

A news release stated William Clark was taken into custody on Saturday on two counts of homicide by vehicle 2nd degree and failure to maintain lane, in a crash that killed Creekview High volleyball standout Alivia Mynes, 18, and her father Chris Mynes, 52.

The four-vehicle wreck in Canton happened around 11:30 a.m. on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive on Nov. 24, 2022. Investigators believe Clark, who was driving a Ford F-150, crossed the center line of the road and hit a 2019 Nissan Armada with the Mynes family in it. Alivia and Chris were both pronounced dead at the scene. Alivia's mother and sister were also injured in the crash but survived. Additionally, Clark was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alivia was home from school for Thanksgiving, according to a social media post from the Creekview Highschool Volleyball. She was studying a Bryan College in Tennessee, where she had just finished her freshman season.

A toxicology report revealed Clark was not impaired at the time of the accident, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe Clark fell asleep at the wheel before crossing the center line. He was released on a $4,242 bond Saturday, the news release stated.