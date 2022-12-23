Human remains found near Canton river identified: Police

Officers found the remains of the 62-year-old man at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, on Nov. 17.

CANTON, Ga. — Police have identified the human remains found more than a month ago in Canton.

The remains of John Waller were found on Nov. 17 near a river in Canton. The remains of the 62-year-old were found at Reformation Parkway, near the Waleska Street underpass, according to a release from the Canton Police Department.

The remains were later examined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Medical Examiner's Office, the release stated.

Waller's cause of death has not yet been determined. Canton Police will continue to investigate Waller's death. If you have any information about the case, call the Canton Police Department at 770-720-4883.