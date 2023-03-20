Truck traveling wrong-way on I-575 off-ramp hits car, kills passenger: Canton Police

A passenger died in the head-on crash.

CANTON, Ga. — A man is recovering after Canton Police said he drove his pick-up truck the wrong way on an interstate off-ramp, crashing into and killing a driver.

Canton Police Department officers were called to the deadly crash Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 575 Northbound, just south of the Riverstone Parkway northbound off-ramp. That's where police found a white Chevrolet Silverado truck and a blue Honda Accord in the right northbound lane, they said. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

According to police, the white truck was traveling south on the northbound off-ramp when it struck the car head-on.

The driver of the car was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. Officers said another man was in the car and he died in the crash. He was identified as Sebastian Alonzo Domingo, who is from Ellijay, Georgia.

The driver of the white truck was also badly hurt and taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.