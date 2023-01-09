Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say

The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week.

CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store.

The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.

When officers arrived, they said all entrances to the building were secure and none of the windows were broken or tampered with. Police added that they did not find anyone in or around the business.

The next morning authorities returned to the store around 10:45 a.m. in response to a burglary. Police said this time, it seemed the thieves managed to get into the store by cutting a hole in the roof.

"An unknown amount of merchandise was taken during the incident," according to police.