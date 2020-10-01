CANTON, Ga. — A woman has been taken into custody and charged after authorities say she stole an SUV in Cherokee County and then tried to escape deputies.

Information from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office suggests 29-year-old Latoshia Reanca Williams' plan was doomed from the start - in no small part due to the victim.

Around 5 p.m., deputies were issued a warning to be on the lookout for a white Kia Telluride that was stolen from the Taco Mac off of Cumming Highway in Canton. Reports say Williams took the vehicle by force and initially got away. But the person she stole it from was able to keep track of it - and report those details to police.

Authorities said Williams managed to get onto I-575 heading north but then turned around and came south. She attempted to avoid the deputies who were boxing her in by passing through the median.

Latoshia Reanca Williams of Alpharetta

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Seeing the possibility that this could become a high-speed chase, the sheriff's office said their deputy forced the runaway SUV into the median safety wires. No one was injured despite the rough end to the pursuit and Williams was taken into custody.

Authorities later confirmed that the Alpharetta resident will face charges of driving under the influence along with fleeing and attempting to elude. Those charges, however, only include the part of the ordeal handled by the sheriff's office. She will likely face additional charges in connection with the actual vehicle theft from the Canton Police Department.

Authorities also haven't released what she was actually under the influence of at the time of her arrest.

Williams is currently in the custody of the Cherokee County Jail with bail set at $11,756.

