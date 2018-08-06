CANTON, Ga. -- Investigators are hoping to close a loophole that allowed a man to allegedly scam a metro Atlanta hospital into prescribing him powerful opioids for almost a year.

Dustin James Funk, 33, is facing 79 felony charges relating to a scam where he allegedly used different aliases to obtain drugs like involving hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol.

Funk, a Carrollton, Ga., resident, was arrested by members of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad after they learned of his alleged antics and that he had a warrant out of Bartow County.

Investigators said Funk didn’t have an elaborate scheme, but they said he figured out a simple way to exploit a loophole that exists even in the midst of an opioid crisis that is killing people and tearing apart families.

Doctors and nurses at Northside Hospital Cherokee realized since last July, Funk showed up at least twice a month at the emergency room complaining of pain, and allegedly used a fake name every time. As such, he never showed up in the system.

Investigators said Funk knew doctors typically have no way to verify a person’s real identity.

“He fabricated a name and date of birth, for the sole purpose of getting the pain medication,” said Phil Price, commander of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.

Price said Funk used 28 fake names to get prescriptions from the hospital doctors. But then he’d go to pharmacies and use his real name and ID to fill the prescriptions, as if he were simply picking them up and paying for them, for someone else.

Price believes Funk was scamming other hospitals across Metro Atlanta the same way.

“What we see almost every day is somebody comes up with a different way of approaching, of attacking, the system,” Price said. “That’s what this gentleman did. He attacked the system and he saw a weakness, and so he exploited that.”

11Alive has contacted Northside Hospital about any safeguards they may be putting in place, to prevent someone else from attempting the same alleged scam.

