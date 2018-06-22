CANTON, Ga. -- Multiple fast-food workers have been arrested for allegedly dealing meth on the job.

According to a statement from the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), agents executed search warrants at the Wendy's restaurant at 102 Riverstone Parkway in Canton, Georgia after a lengthy investigation.

The investigation found that four suspects were dealing small amounts of the drug out of the restaurant - and had been doing it for several weeks. Those employees included a manager, cook and two other employees.

Four busted for selling meth out of metro Atlanta Wendy's

“This is a concern since innocent customers were at the restaurant when CMANS Agents were observing drug deals in the parking lot area and inside the facility," officials said in a statement. "In this case it was not the quantities of drugs, but the risk to the public, that concerned us.”

In a release, officials said that 27-year-old Zachary Jerome Donley, 32-year-old Kristal Dawn Hogan, 36-year-old Amanda Jean McCartney and 26-year-old Jeffery Levi Justus were all arrested.

© 2018 WXIA