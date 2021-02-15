Cherokee County Schools PD searches for missing teen

CANTON, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County, including the school system's police department, are combining efforts online in hopes of finding a missing teen.
Both the sheriff's office and school system police have shared an alert as they search for 17-year-old Michael Avery Stinnett.
Police said Stinnett was reported missing on Thursday around 7 p.m. and was last seen that day around 3:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School.
Stinnett is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and Vans tennis shoes at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Cherokee County School Police at 770-704-4354. Alternatively, those with information can call 911.