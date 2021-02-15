Cherokee County Schools PD searches for missing teen

Michael Avery Stinnett was reported missing on Thursday and was last seen at Cherokee High School.

CANTON, Ga. — Authorities in Cherokee County, including the school system's police department, are combining efforts online in hopes of finding a missing teen.

Both the sheriff's office and school system police have shared an alert as they search for 17-year-old Michael Avery Stinnett.

Police said Stinnett was reported missing on Thursday around 7 p.m. and was last seen that day around 3:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School.

Stinnett is described as being about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds. He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, and Vans tennis shoes at the time he went missing.