Police investigation underway after toddler found dead at Canton home

Details are limited at this time.

CANTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a toddler's death in Canton.

Officers responded to a home at the 3100 block of Hearthstone Landing Drive around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a young girl.

Canton Police said the toddler's body will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Crime Lab to determine her cause of death and to identify the girl.

Detectives said they secured two warrants for a 40-year-old woman in connection to the toddler's death. She is being charged with one count of concealing the death of another and one count of cruelty to children 2nd degree, according to Canton Police.

Authorities have not yet specified how the 40-year-old woman and the toddler are connected. The woman is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center, police said.

Detectives said their investigation remains ongoing and they'll release additional information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.