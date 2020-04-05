Tributes pour in for longtime area band director killed in tragic accident on Etowah River

David Harrison was known to many as a caring and capable band director who shaped the lives of many budding musicians.

A local community of musicians, neighbors and friends has taken to social media to recognize the life of a man they learned had died.

In a heartbreaking post shared publicly online, David "Harry" Harrison's wife said that the family was out on the Etowah River when a log flipped Harrison's canoe. She said first responders did their best but couldn't save him.

Cherokee County Fire Department spokesperson Tim Cavender confirmed the incident which happened around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday near River Estates Parkway in Canton.

Reinhardt University lists Harrison as the assistant director of athletic bands. A spokesperson for the university shared the message sent to the Reinhardt community earlier in the day and called Harrison's death a great loss.

The letter to students, faculty and staff described Harrison as a "strong champion" of the university's band program after retiring from a career in Georgia's public schools. The message went on to say that he also served as a supervising teacher for students pursuing degrees in music education.

"All of us in the Reinhardt University community who knew David feel his loss deeply, and we send our sympathies and prayers to his family," the university's letter said.

But the many messages that have come in since the tragic news show that his career in building a foundation for musicians started long before his time there. In fact, Reinhardt University said in their letter that he worked for decades in the public school system at Sequoyah High School and others as well.

"I will never forget that first band camp and how much I learned from one of the greats!" one person wrote. "He will be greatly missed!"

He also inspired many more.

"Mr. David Harrison was an amazing band director who taught many of us important lessons," a former student said. "He is the reason I continued with my love of music."

Others said his focus on the individual was part of what made him so beloved among his former students.

"He wasn't as concerned about being the best as much as he was obsessed about bringing out the very best in every one of his students," said yet another in tribute. "It breaks my heart that I couldn't speak with him one last time."

"You never gave up on me," he added. "Thank you."

Harrison was 63.