CANTON, Ga. -- Two of the four people accused of selling meth from a local Wendy's appeared in court Saturday.

Shift supervisor Kristal Hogan, who police believe was the mastermind, and alleged accomplice Amanda McCartney are charged in the crime.

In a story first reported by 11Alive, the others charged are Zachary Donley, 27, and Jeffrey Justus, 26.

Investigators said the suspects were dealing small amounts of meth in the restaurant and parking lot.

According to a statement from the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), agents executed search warrants at the Wendy's restaurant at 102 Riverstone Parkway in Canton, Georgia after a lengthy investigation.

“This is a concern since innocent customers were at the restaurant when CMANS Agents were observing drug deals in the parking lot area and inside the facility," officials said in a statement. "In this case it was not the quantities of drugs, but the risk to the public, that concerned us.”

Wendy's corporation spoke out and said the company condones no illegal activity.

Donley and Justus appeared in court Friday.





