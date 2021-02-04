The U.S. Capitol Police sent an alert Friday afternoon warning Congressional staff to stay away from doors and windows due to an unspecified threat to the complex.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol Police sent an alert to Congressional staff Friday afternoon advising them of an “external threat” to Capitol buildings after a vehicle reportedly rammed into two officers near the Independence Avenue access point.

Just after 1 p.m., the Capitol Police alert system sent an email to members of Congress and their staff warning them to stay away from exterior windows and doors. The message said staffers may move throughout the buildings. Anyone outside the building was advised to seek cover.

It was not immediately clear what the threat was. According to Aaron Fristchner, a staffer for Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, the last time Congressional staff had received such a message was on January 6 during the Capitol riot.

What on earth...? Last time we saw this warning from USCP was on January 6 pic.twitter.com/gQcJJtxUE2 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 2, 2021

Capitol Police followed up a little more than 10 minutes later with a second message saying the “external security threat located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings continues,” and that entry and exit was still prohibited.

A D.C. Fire & EMS spokesman confirmed to WUSA9 that responders had been called to the area and had transported patients from the scene.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Capitol Police tweeted that they were responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue due to a vehicle that had rammed into two USCP officers. The department said a suspect was in custody, and that the two injured officers as well as the suspect had been transported to the hospital.