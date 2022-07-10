18 vehicles broken into on Midtown street in 1 night, police say

Atlanta Police responded to Vedado Way on Sunday morning where 18 vehicles "sustained damaged windows," they said.

ATLANTA — Neighbors in one Midtown neighborhood woke up to find several cars on their street had shattered windows.

"Officers were able to get in contact with some of the vehicles owners who confirmed their vehicles windows were damaged but no items of value were taken," police said in a statement. "Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

Neighbors spent the morning cleaning broken glass from their cars along the quiet street.