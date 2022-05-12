Car burglar on the run climbs up the side of Perimeter Mall near Cheesecake Factory, police say

Here's how the incident unfolded.

ATLANTA — A car burglar running away from Dunwoody Police climbed up the side of Perimeter Mall near the Cheesecake Factory, according to authorities.

Dunwoody Police said an officer saw a man breaking into someone's car off of Ashwood Dunwoody Road. As the suspect saw the officer, he started running away toward Perimeter Mall.

According to the police department, the officer started chasing after the suspect. He was cornered by the trash compactors near the Cheesecake Factory.

"Realizing he had nowhere to run, the suspect then climbed the trash compactor and pipes that ran along the exterior wall," Dunwoody Police said.

Dunwoody Police added he then climbed onto the roof of the mall and found a hiding spot. Officers were able to make their way to the roof and searched for the suspect.

"He eventually came out of his hiding place and requested assistance getting down," the police department said.