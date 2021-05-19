Hailey Elayne Worthy was reported missing from Rockdale County in December.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The vehicle containing a body pulled from a pond in Perrysburg last week was registered to a missing woman from Georgia.

The Nissan Sentra was registered to Hailey Elayne Worthy, who went missing in December from Rockdale County, Ga. Officials believe the car was in the pond near the Owens Illinois headquarters since about that time.

The Lucas County Corner's Office has yet to confirm the identity. However Perrysburg Police said Wednesday a tattoo on the body matches a tattoo believed to be on Worthy.

Perrysburg Police continue to work with Georgia law enforcement on the investigation.

A website was set up to find Worthy. According to the site, Worthy was last seen in Cincinnati on a trip to Michigan.

A ProMedica helicopter spotted the vehicle last Thursday night, but no dive teams were available until Friday morning. Perrysburg Police and Fire were then dispatched to the scene.