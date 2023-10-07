Person injured after car crashes into metro Atlanta bakerty

A person received minor injuries in the crash, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A car crashed into a northwest Atlanta bakery overnight on Monday, police said.

It happened on 840 Marietta Street which is the address for Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe, according to Google Maps.

Google also stated that the bakery has been permanently closed. However, it is unclear if the closure happened as a result of the crash.

An 11Alive viewer took pictures of the scene which showed a tree laying over powerlines.

It appears the car hit the tree before it crashed into the building.

A person had minor injuries from the crash, authorities added.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.