RIVERDALE, Ga. — A car crashed into a daycare center in Clayton County on Friday.

The incident occurred at La Petite Academy of Riverdale off Taylor Road when a female driver "accidentally" drove into the building, City of Riverdale police confirmed.

"No one was hurt although the structure of the building appears to be significant," City of Riverdale Police Cpt. Nicole Rabel said. "The initial investigation does not reveal any intent."

The damaged portion of the building has been evacuated.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

2 adults, children seen leaving Gwinnett hotel room where man was found dead

Taco Bell is removing 9 items from its menu in September

Simone Biles’ brother charged in Ohio triple homicide

Hurricane Dorian: Spaghetti models, tracking maps and more