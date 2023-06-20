Car crashes into Captain D's restaurant in Gainesville, police say

The crash happened just around 1 p.m. at the restaurant located on Pearl Nix Parkway.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A car crashed into the Captain D's restaurant in Gainesville after the driver had a medical issue on Tuesday, police said.

The crash happened just around 1 p.m. at the restaurant located on Pearl Nix Parkway.

Police said that the driver had a medical issue while driving, causing them to drive off the road and crash into the building.

Authorities added that a person was inside the building during the crash.

They had small injuries and was treated on the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital in "stable condition" according to Gainesville Police.

