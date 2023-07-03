DeKalb family loses apartment home after car crashes into nursery

DeKalb County Police have not released any details on the driver. It happened early Tuesday morning on Tree Mountain Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A family is now without a home after a car crashed into their apartment early Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County Police officers got a call around 3 a.m. about a car hitting an apartment. The crash happened on Tree Mountain Parkway in Stone Mountain, which appears to be at the The Park at East Ponce apartments.

Brina Finley, a resident of the apartment, was sleeping when the sounds of glass shattering and her baby screaming woke her suddenly.

"I saw him and grabbed him from the crib because the house was like caving in," she said of that moment.

Finley was afraid something had happened to her 1-year-old child when she heard all of the noise. She didn't know that her house was hit until she entered her baby's room.

"I was paranoid because I was like, when I heard all the glass shatter, I thought it was outside. And then I saw my house," she said.

Finley said her baby was fine, but shaken up from it all.

Police have not released any details on the driver.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash and the cause is still under the investigation, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.