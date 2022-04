There is no word on the condition of the driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody animal hospital is being shut down until further notice after a car crashed into its lobby overnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The owner of the Winters Chapel Animal Hospital told 11Alive the driver was speeding and just plowed into the building, causing a lot of structural damage.

The owner added that no animals were hurt.