Car crashes into VA clinic in Cobb County

No injuries have been reported.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews are investigating after a car seemingly crashed through a Cobb County Veteran Affairs clinic.

An 11Alive viewer shared photos Tuesday depicting Cobb County Fire and Emergency crews in the area. A firetruck and medical vehicle were seen in the parking lot.

A small crowd of people were outside the Northeast Cobb County VA Clinic in Marietta, many were first responders, photos show. A gray sedan seemed to have hopped the curb and crashed through a portion of the clinic, shattering large glass windows.

Cobb County Police Department said their patrol officers are also investigating the crash.

"Although this accident may look severe, our STEP Unit was not activated," the department said. "The diver appears to be okay and didn't receive any major or apparent injuries from the collision."

