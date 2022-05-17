Car crushed by train in Duluth, driver escapes | Video

The woman told officers she accidentally drove onto the tracks.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant around railways after a car was crushed on the tracks.

The agency posted a warning on social media while sharing a cautionary tale of a crash that happened last week.

Last Friday around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a crash involving a train by Duluth Highway near Buford Highway, DPD said.

Security footage overlooking the area shows a driver making a right onto the tracks just before an intersection. Not long after, railroad crossing lights turn on and barriers meant to block vehicle traffic come down by the crossroads. A woman is seen getting out of the driver's side of the vehicle and abandoning the car.

Last Friday night, around 9:45 PM, officers responded to this crash involving a train that collided with a car at the railroad crossing on Duluth Hwy near Buford Hwy. The driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks. pic.twitter.com/gSzWt0nq5X — Duluth Police Department (@DuluthGaPolice) May 17, 2022

Moments later, a cargo train, also pulling lumber, speeds across the tracks pushing — and crushing — the car.

The driver later told police she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks, DPD said.