Person dies in car fire on interstate south of Downtown Atlanta

The incident happened late Friday night.

ATLANTA — A person died in a car fire, Atlanta Fire officials confirmed, in an incident that occurred on I-75/85 on Friday night.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said they responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident a little before 11 p.m. The wreck occurred just south of downtown on the interstate, near Fulton Street.

According to AFRD, "on arrival one occupant was entrapped inside a vehicle fully engulfed in flames."

"Firefighters initiated a fire attack to extinguish the fire before confirming the vehicle's occupant deceased," the fire service said.

No identifying information was immediately available Saturday on the victim who died.

According to Atlanta Police, the wreck happened when one vehicle attempted to pass the other as both were traveling southbound on the interstate.

"After the collision, the driver of the vehicle being passed lost control and struck a wall before ultimately overturning," APD said. "The driver of that vehicle was later pronounced deceased."