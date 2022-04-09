Flames engulf 2 vehicles in Lenox Square parking garage

Firefighters were called to two car fires, authorities said.

ATLANTA — Some shoppers returning to their vehicles at Lenox Square Saturday were met with smoke at the parking garage.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews were called to the mall by the Buckhead community after people spotted the smoke.

Officials said the call came in around 7 p.m. regarding a vehicle fire on the first level of the garage, but when they arrived, they said they found two cars fully engulfed. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to douse all of the flames, AFRD said.