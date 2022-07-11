3 juveniles injured after car drives into Ivy Prep Academy, police say

11Alive SkyTracker spotted one person being loaded into an ambulance.

ATLANTA — A car drove into Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County Monday morning, according to police.

At this time, very little is known about the situation; however, police said three juveniles were injured as a result of the accident. Thankfully, officers said none of the injuries are life threatening.

In addition, police said the driver was injured and transported to a hospital in "stable condition."

The school is located on Memorial Drive.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene, where the vehicle could be seen inside of the building.

Officials with DeKalb County Police said they are still investigating what led up to the crash.