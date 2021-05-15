Woman killed after crashing into stopped truck on Downtown Connector

Police said the driver of the truck was pulled over on the side of the roadway fixing a flat tire.

ATLANTA — A woman was killed Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector after police say she left the roadway and crashed into a stopped truck.

It happened at around 8:25 a.m. near John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

The male driver of the truck was not injured, police said. The female driver of a Ford Fiesta was confirmed deceased on scene by Grady EMS.

Police said the driver of the truck was pulled over on the side of the roadway fixing a flat tire. The driver of the Fiesta "appeared to have left the roadway and collided into the back of the freightliner as a result," police said in a statement.

Traffic was backed up with several lanes closed as police were on the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.