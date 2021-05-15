Woman killed after crashing into stopped truck on Downtown Connector

ATLANTA — A woman was killed Saturday morning on the Downtown Connector after police say she left the roadway and crashed into a stopped truck.
It happened at around 8:25 a.m. near John Lewis Freedom Parkway.
The male driver of the truck was not injured, police said. The female driver of a Ford Fiesta was confirmed deceased on scene by Grady EMS.
Police said the driver of the truck was pulled over on the side of the roadway fixing a flat tire. The driver of the Fiesta "appeared to have left the roadway and collided into the back of the freightliner as a result," police said in a statement.
Traffic was backed up with several lanes closed as police were on the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
The name of the woman has not been released by authorities.