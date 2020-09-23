2 juveniles hurt after vehicle rear ends dirt bike, APD says

APD said charges are anticipated and the investigation continues.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said two juveniles were taken to the hospital Monday night after they were hurt in an accident while riding a dirt bike.

Officers went to the 700 block of McDonough Boulevard to respond to the scene.

The juveniles were riding the dirt bike when the driver of the vehicle rear-ended them, the preliminary investigation determined.

They were taken to the hospital and police said they are expected to survive their injuries.