2 juveniles hurt after vehicle rear ends dirt bike, APD says

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said two juveniles were taken to the hospital Monday night after they were hurt in an accident while riding a dirt bike.
Officers went to the 700 block of McDonough Boulevard to respond to the scene.
The juveniles were riding the dirt bike when the driver of the vehicle rear-ended them, the preliminary investigation determined.
They were taken to the hospital and police said they are expected to survive their injuries.
The driver in the car remained at the scene. APD said charges are anticipated and the investigation continues.