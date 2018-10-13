ATLANTA-- At least two men left the scene after crashing a car into a home in Atlanta.

Police were called to a hit-and-run at a home in the 1400 block of Westridge Road Friday night. The people inside the vehicle left the scene.

Yvonne Colquitt said she was home lying in bed when she heard a loud boom.

"I came to the door and a car was at the end of the house," she said. "It was a boom and it shook the house. My neighbors heard it also and they came over to see what happened."

She said she witnessed two people walking away from the house.

"One was saying I can't go to jail, I can't go to jail."

There were no injuries reported at the home.

