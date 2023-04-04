Car smashes through Atlanta hair extension and wig store

The Atlanta Police Department said it was on scene of "a driver who accidentally drove into a business."

ATLANTA — A car smashed through a popular hair extension and wig store in Atlanta's Piedmont Heights neighborhood early Tuesday.

Photos from the scene showed a Chevy vehicle had fully driven through the front of Mayzmane, smashing all but a couple panels of the storefront.

Mayzmane bills itself as the supplier of "the OG hair plug."

The Atlanta Police Department said it was on scene of "a driver who accidentally drove into a business."

Grady (EMS) was on scene and had to go through the boutique gym next door.

The extent of any injuries to the driver, or the exact circumstances that caused the wreck, were not immediately clear. However, police said the driver is refusing treatment.