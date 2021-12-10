27 residents sick, 8 hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning at Gwinnett apartments

A gas-powered generator was used to power one of the units at the Vita Apartments off Graves Road in Norcross.

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett fire officials said multiple patients were evaluated and several were transported to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning at a Norcross apartment complex.

It happened at the Vita Apartments along the 1300 block of Graves Road.

Crews were initially dispatched for a sick person complaint and arrived to find 27 patients sick with similar symptoms, a fire official said. They said eight were hospitalized.

They said none of they symptoms were life threatening.

Residents of the 4-unit apartment building said that the power had gone out overnight and it was discovered a gas-powered generator was used to power one of the units.

"Firefighters would like to remind citizens that while gas-powered generators are a useful tool during an extended power outage, their use can lead to a dangerous Carbon Monoxide hazard if not used properly," the Gwinnett Fire Department said in a statement. "Remember to run them outside and at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, or vents. Carbon Monoxide alarms should be installed on every level of the home and outside each sleeping area."