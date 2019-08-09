BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The U.S. Coast Guard said early Sunday that it was evacuating a cargo ship near St. Simons Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard's Southeastern unit, the ship, called the Golden Ray, was seen "listing heavily" near St. Simons Sound. The sound is located between St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island near one of Georgia's two ports.

Coast Guard authorities confirmed they were evacuating the crew just before 4 a.m. Officials haven't released a possible cause for the listing - or leaning - of the ship.

According to MarineTraffic.com, the ship is a Vehicle Carrier that was on its way from the Port of Brunswick to the Port of Baltimore. The vessel is listed as a 200 meter long, 36 meter wide vehicle carrier from the Marshall Islands.

