ATLANTA — An employee with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management died Sunday in a "tragic accident," city officials confirmed to 11Alive News.

Carl Newman, an Office of Linear Infrastructure Operations Wastewater Collection Construction Team employee at the department died while he and his crew mates were working to repair a sewer on Kirkwood Road, they said.

DWM Commissioner Kishia L. Powell said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of a dedicated member of the team.

“He was a dedicated and well-respected member of our Wastewater Collection Construction Team, performing work that is vital to the function of our city. Our prayers and thoughts are with Carl's family, his friends, and the Wastewater Collection team, especially his crew mates.”

No further details were made available regarding the accident.

