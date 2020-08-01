CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carroll County school bus was involved in a head-on wreck Wednesday morning where one person was airlifted to the hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the incident happened near Highway 113 and Spinks Road in Carroll County.

11Alive SkyTracker shows the bus and a black SUV involved.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department tells 11Alive that no students were injured. However, it was not immediately made clear if there were students on board.

The Carroll County Fire Department said the driver of the SUV was airlifted to the hospital.

