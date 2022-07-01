Elderly man calls 911 after shooting wife, Carroll County deputies say

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a home on Britton Drive around noon.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man is facing murder charges after authorities said he shot his wife and then admitted to it in his call to 911, according to deputies.

Shots were fired just before noon Thursday, authorities said, adding the man called 911 shortly after and threatened to shoot himself next.

Carroll County sheriff's deputies arrived at the home on Britton Drive inside Fairfield where they met the man. They said he was armed with a handgun but surrendered to authorities.

Deputies searched the home and found the man's wife suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. An ambulance arrived and took her to a nearby hospital and then she was rushed via helicopter for critical care at Grady Memorial Hospital. Authorities said that's where she died.

The man, originally accused of aggravated assault, is now facing a murder charge. The couple had been married 55 years, deputies said.