4-year-old kidnapped from Carrollton hotel found safe in Mississippi, police say

Police said the suspect could be heading to Louisiana.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — UPDATE: The 4-year-old girl was found safe in Mississippi, police said.

Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl taken Sunday by a man with a history of domestic violence.

The girl was taken by Rodricus Deonta Burton around 5 a.m. from Rodeway Inn in Carrollton, police said.

Burton is driving a silver Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate number 566 FCX.

Burton has no custodial "legal rights" and has a "history of domestic violence," the department said in a social media post. They added that he is possibly headed to Louisiana. It is not unclear the relationship between the child and the suspect.