Carrollton Sergeant shot in head back in hospital after returning home

"His fever is down, and he is feeling better already," Sgt. Rob Holloway's wife Stephanie wrote.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton police sergeant who was shot in the head during a traffic stop is back in the hospital after returning home on Wednesday.

Sgt. Rob Holloway's wife Stephanie made the announcement Saturday online.

"Rob starting running a fever on Thursday, and I didn’t want to take any chances. So, I called his medical team at Shepherd and they were able to get us back admitted here," she wrote.

Stephanie said Sgt. Holloway has been in the ICU since Thursday evening at the Shepherd Center, one day after he returned home. He is currently receiving fluids and antibiotics while health professionals run additional tests, she said.

"His fever is down, and he is feeling better already," Stephanie wrote. "Thank you so much for the amazing homecoming celebration on Wednesday."

Stephanie went on to say how it was the best day their family has had in a long time.

"We were beyond blessed by the overwhelming display of love and support. We love you and appreciate your continued prayers," she wrote.

Sgt. Holloway returned home on Wednesday morning after more than three months of recovery at the Shepherd Center.

Holloway, who has been hospitalized since the shooting, was one of the three officers shot in a police chase on April 12.